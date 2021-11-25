Christmas gift idea? 

The F-104 Starfighter that is for sale comes with a lot of spare parts, including two additional J-79 engines - Credit: Keith Charlot via Platinum Fighter Sales

If you’ve just won the Lottery, one of the most iconic fighters of the Cold War is up for sale – and it’s very reasonably priced.

Platinum Fighter Sales has an airworthy Lockheed CF-104D Starfighter for sale at only $850,000 (currently about £620,000).

The aircraft comes with a vast spare parts inventory, including two General Electric J-79 engines and 150 mainwheel tyres, in addition to brakes, control surfaces, canopies and drag chutes.

Platinum Fighters says the Mach 2 two-seat trainer has 2,500 hours total time, and is in ‘excellent condition’.

Registered as an Experimental category exhibition aircraft, it has a coveted ‘pre-moratorium’ status that allows it to be flown ‘on condition’ with a yearly inspection.

