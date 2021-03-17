SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Amazon’s Prime Air team doubles in size

PUBLISHED: 12:21 17 March 2021

Amazon’s drones are expected to carry a load of five pounds of weight and have a range of fifteen miles

Global online retailer Amazon has doubled the number of staff employed by its Cambridge-based Prime Air team, where the company is developing a drone delivery service. There are now nearly sixty staff employed at the location – the company also has research tech hubs in London and Edinburgh.Amazon said last summer it was aiming to begin launching the drone service ‘within months’, announcing that the aircraft could travel up to fifteen miles and deliver packages under five pounds [in weight] to customers in less than thirty minutes.

