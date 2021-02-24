Aerobility launches Armchair Aurora to ‘Light Up Lockdown’ with impressionist Jon Culshaw

St Patrick's Aurora credit: NASA

The Aerobility Armchair Aurora event brings together spectacular Aurora footage, interviews and Q&A with scientists, discussing insights on polar aviation and the workings of the Aurora

Impressionist, Jon Culshaw

Building on the success of Armchair Airshow, Aerobility, the UK’s leading disabled flying charity, along with Impressionist Jon Culshaw and Astronomer Pete Lawrence, is lining up a host of astronomers, scientists, aviators and artists for an hour long, live-streamed Armchair Aurora event on Saturday, March 13th at 18:00.

The free to attend event will livestream via armchairaurora.com and will take viewers on a journey of wonder from their armchairs and into the skies.

Bringing together spectacular Aurora footage, interviews and Q&A with scientists, there will be insights on polar aviation and the workings of the Aurora, all beamed to living rooms around the UK and worldwide.

“This event is just one example of how we continue to support the disabled community and continue to inspire ability through aviation during lockdown, while aircraft are grounded. If I were to describe what it will be like, I would say, think ‘Spring Watch meets the Sky at Night’, exclaimed Aerobility CEO, Mike Miller-Smith.

Astronomer, Pete Lawrence

Expert speakers will include:

* Pete Lawrence, the British amateur astronomer best known for his popularisation of astronomy on the BBC’s The Sky at Night with Sir Patrick Moore.

* Nigel Meredith: Space Weather Scientist, British Antarctic Survey (BAS)

* Rod Arnold: Head of Air Unit, BAS.

Viewers will be invited to submit questions to the experts during the event. To round off the evening, the event will conclude with a ‘Sounds of Space’ music extravaganza, delivering 30 minutes of tranquillity and beauty to viewers, with aurora footage accompanied by appropriately ambient music.

Mike Miller-Smith said: “Building on our annual fundraising event ‘Aurora’ which sees Aerobility fly to the Northern-most part of the UK, Armchair Aurora is part of our response to the impact of Covid-19.

Our hope is that the aviation industry, which has been fantastic in its support of disabled flying, along with others, will find a way to step forward again to sponsor and support the event, so that we can continue to provide disabled flying when we come out of lockdown. We will also encourage donations during the event, whilst anyone wishing to support us now can do so via www.aerobility.com/donate”

Jon Culshaw adds: “Armchair Aurora, promises to be an escape from lockdown for anybody of any age. I encourage everyone to join us for this fascinating event. As an astronomy enthusiast, I for one can’t wait!”

Pete Lawrence adds: “What a great idea to bring the magic of the Aurora in to living-rooms across the country. I’m so pleased to be involved and to support such a great cause at the same time.”

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact marcus@aerobility.com for more details or visit www.aerobility.com/armchairaurora

The last Armchair Event from Aerobility achieved over 76,000 views in 60 countries.