App to find Fixed-Base Operators reaches Europe

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:53 PM February 15, 2022
Man in yellow tabard with plane in background

MyHandler is an app to match pilots with relevant FBOs - Credit: MyHandler

Launched in Europe towards the end of 2021, the FBO management app MyHandler has reached a coverage of more than 140 airports across the region, with over one hundred participating FBOs and ground handlers. 

The co-founder of the app, Agustin Martinez Waldner, explained the business case behind the app, saying: “As a corporate jet pilot, I was finding it difficult to choose suitable FBOs, and it was taking too much time to set up our handling requests. The solution we developed is MyHandler”.

The multi-language app, which was initially launched in the Americas, allows pilots to book all available ground services with just a few clicks (including fuel, catering and hangarage), and is free to use for pilots.  
 

