App to find Fixed-Base Operators reaches Europe

Launched in Europe towards the end of 2021, the FBO management app MyHandler has reached a coverage of more than 140 airports across the region, with over one hundred participating FBOs and ground handlers.

The co-founder of the app, Agustin Martinez Waldner, explained the business case behind the app, saying: “As a corporate jet pilot, I was finding it difficult to choose suitable FBOs, and it was taking too much time to set up our handling requests. The solution we developed is MyHandler”.

The multi-language app, which was initially launched in the Americas, allows pilots to book all available ground services with just a few clicks (including fuel, catering and hangarage), and is free to use for pilots.

