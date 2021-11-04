‘Attagirls Molly Rose Scholarship’ goes live

Applications are now open for the ‘Attagirls Molly Rose Pilot Scholarship’, which entirely funds all elements of attaining a PPL

Applications are invited from young women from all backgrounds aged between 17 and 24. The winning applicant will receive full pilot training next year.

The aim of the scholarship, brainchild of Paul Olavesen-Stabb (author of the new novel, Attagirls) is to offer the chance to a young female candidate with little or no flying experience, and who might otherwise not have the necessary resources, to complete their Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL).

The scholarship was inspired by real-life aviatrix and heroine Molly Rose, the WWII Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) pilot who is the main protagonist in Attagirls.

The winning applicant will be mentored by two current female pilots: Zoe Cameron, Scholarship Ambassador and airline pilot for Virgin Atlantic; and Laura Mayer, a light aircraft flying instructor who moved into the world of aviation by winning an aviation scholarship herself.

The successful winner will do her flying training with the Marshall-owned Cambridge Aero Club, which was founded in 1930 by Molly Rose’s brother Arthur (later Sir Arthur) Marshall. The British Women Pilots’ Association (BWPA) has generously agreed to sponsor an accommodation, subsistence and travel package for the winning scholarship applicant.

Full details and how to apply can be found on www.aetheris. co.uk