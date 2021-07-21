Pilot magazine August issue - on sale 21st July

Published: 12:51 PM July 21, 2021

The August edition of Pilot magazine is out on sale July 21st 2021

What's in the August edition of Pilot magazine?

Flight Test Cessna 182C Skylane

Dave Unwin flies a sixty-one year old Skylane and finds a classic aircraft that is sturdy, powerful, versatile and, most of all, fun to fly!

Pilot Profile Vic Norman

Making the leap from cars and historic motor racing to aircraft and aerobatics, the man who established the AeroSuperBatics Stearman biplane display team and became 'Mr Wingwalking'

Summer Destinations Flying Adventure Part 2

Seasoned touring pilot Alain Mathon and his photographer wife Caroline conclude their European 'top twelve' with selected Mediterranean destinations and cities you can fly to by light aircraft