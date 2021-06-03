BAA embraces ‘KSA’ training principles

Published: 9:31 AM June 3, 2021

BAA Training is one of the first aviation training centres in Europe to start ab initio pilot training with integrated ‘Area 100 KSA’. The acronym stands for ‘Knowledge, Skills and Attitudes’ and represents a shift of philosophy in initial flight training, focusing on competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) instead of factual knowledge training.

The first ATPL group with Area 100 KSA embedded into the training began in February 2021. Other ab initio programs available at BAA Training – CPL and MPL – will also encompass the new approach in the near future.

BAA claims that the benefits of Area 100 KSA will allow airlines to choose from a pool of licenced pilots who have demonstrated vital competencies, such as communication, teamwork, situation awareness and workload management.

