BAE starts record recruitment programme...

PUBLISHED: 10:06 04 February 2021 | UPDATED: 10:06 04 February 2021

BAE Systems 2021

BAE Systems will be hiring more than 1,250 new trainees into its ‘early careers’ programmes in 2021

BAE Systems will be hiring more than 1,250 new trainees into its ‘early careers’ programmes in 2021. More than 850 apprenticeships and 400 graduate rôles are available across the UK, the highest number the company has ever recruited in a single year, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

More than fifty per cent of the rôles are based in the North of England. New recruits will have the chance to be involved in some of the UK’s most exciting and technologically advanced programmes including the Tempest next generation fighter/future combat air system for the Royal Air Force.

