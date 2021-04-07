The Huey lives on in Lebanese Air Force (LAF) service

The Lebanese Air Force has been flying UH-1 'Hueys' since the early 1990s

Bell delivers 3 Bell UH-1H-IIs to LAF, to be used for search and rescue, troop transport, firefighting and utility missions

Bell has delivered three Bell UH-1H-IIs to the Lebanese Air Force (LAF). These aircraft will augment the existing LAF fleet and will be used for search and rescue, troop transport, firefighting and utility missions.

“We are privileged to support the LAF with additional Huey II aircraft, which will enhance its operational capability,” said Tim Evans, regional sales manager, Africa and the Middle East. “This proven platform equips their squadron with the most capable utility helicopter available.”

The LAF has been flying the UH-1 series helicopters since the early 1990s in multiple roles. Most recently, its Huey IIs helped fight the fires caused by the port explosion in Beirut.