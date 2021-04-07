SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Huey lives on in Lebanese Air Force (LAF) service

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 April 2021

The Lebanese Air Force has been flying UH-1 ‘Hueys’ since the early 1990s

The Lebanese Air Force has been flying UH-1 ‘Hueys’ since the early 1990s

not claimed

Bell delivers 3 Bell UH-1H-IIs to LAF, to be used for search and rescue, troop transport, firefighting and utility missions

Bell has delivered three Bell UH-1H-IIs to the Lebanese Air Force (LAF).  These aircraft will augment the existing LAF fleet and will be used for search and rescue, troop transport, firefighting and utility missions.

“We are privileged to support the LAF with additional Huey II aircraft, which will enhance its operational capability,” said Tim Evans, regional sales manager, Africa and the Middle East. “This proven platform equips their squadron with the most capable utility helicopter available.”

The LAF has been flying the UH-1 series helicopters since the early 1990s in multiple roles.  Most recently, its Huey IIs helped fight the fires caused by the port explosion in Beirut.

Latest from the Pilot

Second Emergency AD for Bell 505

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has dual collective levers, positioned conventionally to the left of each pilot seat

The Huey lives on in Lebanese Air Force (LAF) service

The Lebanese Air Force has been flying UH-1 ‘Hueys’ since the early 1990s

Above and Beyond - The Mission Aviation Fellowship story

not reqd

Flight Instructors Required in Biggin Hill

Flight Instructors required for busy DTO EFG Flying School in Biggin Hill Airport

Daher reports strong sales despite pandemic

Daher delivered fifty-three turboprop aircraft last year. Credit: Daher