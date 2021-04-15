Blue Line Aviation Orders 100 Diamond Aircraft

Blue Line Aviation now two DA42-VIs

Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. and Blue Line Aviation have signed a firm order for fifty Diamond Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. and Blue Line Aviation have signed a firm order for fifty Diamond Aircraft, including single-engine DA40 NGs, twin-engine DA42-VIs and a Diamond Simulator, with an option for up to fifty additional aircraft. The order comes less than a year after Blue Line Aviation’s eighth anniversary, which was celebrated with the delivery of a brand-new DA 40 NG. Blue Line has now increased its fleet of modern aircraft to sixteen, including ten DA40 NGs and two DA42-VIs.

Blue Line is also constructing a new $16-million headquarters at Johnston Regional Airport with plans to permanently relocate there in 2021. The state-of-the-art flight training facility will feature hangar space, the Professional Pilot Training Centre, a barbeque restaurant and rooftop terrace, simulator room, operations centre and dispatch, flight briefing rooms, and Diamond Aircraft Maintenance, and administrative offices.