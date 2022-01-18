News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Broadband from stratospheric airship

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:05 PM January 18, 2022
H2 Clipper’s latest airship

H2 Clipper’s latest airship has been specially designed to work with ‘green hydrogen’ - Credit: H2 Clipper 

‘Green hydrogen’ airship maker H2 Clipper Inc has been granted several patents for its new system, which has been specially designed to deliver ‘green hydrogen’.

As part of the same project, Sceye, which manufactures High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), has announced that it has successfully connected from the stratosphere with a smartphone on the ground.

During testing, the H2 Clipper airship was launched from Roswell in New Mexico and climbed to 65,000ft before establishing a 4G connection and providing a broadband service from the stratosphere.  

Don't Miss

AIR ONE on the ground

Electric VTOL for the private pilot? 

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Coventry airport from the air

Coventry meeting set for 11 January

Eugenio Facci

person
The Celera 500L aircraft in flight

Celera 500L completes phase one testing

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Coventry airport fly in poster

Coventry fly-in on 8 January

Eugenio Facci

person