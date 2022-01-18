Broadband from stratospheric airship

H2 Clipper’s latest airship has been specially designed to work with ‘green hydrogen’ - Credit: H2 Clipper

‘Green hydrogen’ airship maker H2 Clipper Inc has been granted several patents for its new system, which has been specially designed to deliver ‘green hydrogen’.

As part of the same project, Sceye, which manufactures High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), has announced that it has successfully connected from the stratosphere with a smartphone on the ground.

During testing, the H2 Clipper airship was launched from Roswell in New Mexico and climbed to 65,000ft before establishing a 4G connection and providing a broadband service from the stratosphere.