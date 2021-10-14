News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Channel crossing for VoltAero Cassio  

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 3:59 PM October 14, 2021   
VoltAero’s 600-kilowatt electric-hybrid power module

The Cassio is powered by VoltAero’s 600-kilowatt electric-hybrid power module - Credit: VoltAero

VoltAero’s Cassio hybrid aircraft crossed the English Channel on 13 September. The aeroplane flew first to Cranfield, where university students inspected it, and then on to London Biggin Hill Airport for the Air Charter Expo. It was flown by Technical Director and lead test pilot Didier Esteyne and fellow test pilot Christian Briand, and covered the 126nm from Calais-Dunkerque Airport to Cransfield in one hour and fourteen minutes.  

Powered by VoltAero’s 600kW electric-hybrid power module, the electric motors enable Cassio to perform nearly-silent takeoffs and landings, while the internal combustion engine serves as a range extender for recharging the batteries in flight, as well as providing a secondary source of propulsion and as a backup system.

VoltAero’s first aircraft to enter production will be the four-seat Cassio 330, with a combined electric-hybrid power of 330kW. Deliveries of the 330 are expected to begin in the second half of 2023, followed by the six-seat 480 and the ten-seat 600. 
 

Don't Miss

Coventry airport landing/take off strip

Fly in to keep Coventry open

Philip Whiteman

person
A War Hawk aircraft flying in blue skies

Legal fight over warbird training

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Grant Shapps

Shapps announces independent body for CAA appeals

Eugenio Facci

person
Eugenio Facci of Pilot magazine interviewing Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Pilot interview with: Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon