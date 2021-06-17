News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Civilian instructor qualifies as military QFI

Published: 5:42 PM June 17, 2021   
lady in front of plane

Christine Draycott, QFI, is currently teaching RAF students on the Grob Tutor - Credit: archant

Babcock flying instructor Christine Draycott is the first ever civilian pilot to become a military Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI). Draycott, who has extensive experience in commercial flying but has never flown for the military, embarked on the specialist training course last year and, after seven months of training, she became the first civilian pilot to graduate from the RAF’s Central Flying School ‘Main Course’. 

“It was a monumental task and an unprecedented achievement,” said Babcock Chief Pilot Adrian Hands. “Previously, only pilots with extensive military experience have attempted this qualification. It was a hugely demanding few months and Christine had to pass to the usual exacting military standard. But at the end of the course she had completed all the elements to the same standard as her peers, many of whom had twenty years, or more, of military flying experience.” 

Draycott’s new qualification gives her the ability to deliver Elementary Flying Training for the Army, RN and RAF. 

