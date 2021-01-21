SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

CTLS models certified by EASA

PUBLISHED: 14:20 21 January 2021

With its low-drag profile, the CTLS cruises at about 115kt

Flight Design 2021

Flight Design has had its CTLS SE and the CTLSi SE light sport aircraft fully certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Flight Design has had its CTLS SE and the CTLSi SE light sport aircraft fully certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This approval means that they can now be used for flight training. The German manufacturer obtained EASA type certification for the aircraft on 19 December 2020, and even though the UK left EASA at the end of 2020 the CAA has promised it will recognise EASA certification for at least two more years ‘while additional negotiations take place’. The CTLS SE is specifically aimed at flight schools. It has a carburettor engine, a lower empty weight compared to the other models in the CTLS series, and a base price of €123,900. The other model that received certification, the CTLSi SE, is powered by a Rotax 912iS with electronic fuel injection. Both aircraft offer either Garmin or Dynon avionics as options, and are equipped with a BRS aircraft parachute as standard.

