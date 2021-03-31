DA50 RG wins Aerokurier Innovation Award for Best New Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft�s DA50 RG received EASA certification in 2020 Diamond Aircraft 2021

The Award is a coveted prize open to all general aviation manufacturers, voted for by readers of German magazine Aerokurier

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having launched and received EASA certification in 2020 for the DA50 RG, Diamond Aircraft has now earned the Aerokurier Innovation Award 2020 for best new aircraft. The Award is a coveted prize open to all general aviation manufacturers, where readers of the popular German magazine Aerokurier vote for the best products in different categories.

Diamond also announced the delivery of the first DA62 Survey Star to launch customer Geofly last month. The aircraft is a special mission development of the DA62, specifically targeted at the aerial survey market.

Aicke Damrau, GeoFly’s Managing Director commented: “The new DA62 SurveyStar is very versatile. This is due on the one hand to the wide range of speeds at which we can operate the aircraft and on the other hand to the possibility of refuelling the aircraft with jet fuel. The low fuel consumption of the DA62 is approximately fifty litres per hour, and this is another important point when we consider efficiency.”