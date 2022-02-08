Deck tests for US Navy’s unmanned flight refueller

The US Navy and Boeing have successfully manoeuvred the Boeing MQ-25 Stingray T1 ‘test asset’ on a US Navy aircraft carrier for the first time – an early step forward in ensuring the MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueller will seamlessly integrate into carrier operations.

During a demonstration aboard the USS George H W Bush (CVN 77), Navy flight deck directors – known as ‘yellow shirts’ – used standard hand signals to direct T1 just like any other carrier-based aircraft. Instead of a pilot receiving the commands, however, it was a Boeing MQ-25 Deck Handling Operator (DHO) standing beside the ‘yellow shirt’ who commanded the aircraft using a handheld deck control device.

The demonstration was intended to evaluate the functionality of the deck handling system both in day and night conditions. Manoeuvres included taxying, connecting to the catapult, clearing the landing area and parking on the deck.

To prepare for the test, the DHOs trained in Boeing’s deck handling simulation lab in St Louis, Missouri, where they practised entering commands from simulated ‘yellow shirts’ into the real handheld device. Interestingly, the handheld controller used by the DHOs is a device designed specifically for a generation of sailors who have experience with controllers used in the gaming industry and understand such technology instinctively.

The deck handling demonstration followed a two-year flight test campaign for the Stingray T1, which also tested refuelling capabilities with three different carrier-based manned types – the F/A-18 Super Hornet,

E-2D Hawkeye and F-35C Lightning II.