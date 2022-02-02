News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Delta drops degree requirement for new pilots

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:00 AM February 2, 2022
A Delta Airlines air craft

Delta Air Lines no longer requires potential new pilots to have a university degree - Credit: Airbus

In one of the most telling indicators yet that the global airline industry is facing a potential shortage of aircrew, the US carrier Delta Air Lines has stated that it no longer requires potential new pilots to possess a university degree.

According to the aviation website AvWeb, the airline listed several reasons for the change in a post on Facebook by saying: ‘While we feel as strongly as ever about the importance of education, there are highly qualified candidates—people who we would want to welcome to our Delta family—who have gained more than the equivalent of a college education through years of life and leadership experience.'

Don't Miss

Piper PA23-250 Aztec E (Credit: Keith Wilson)

Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec

Eugenio Facci

person
The World’s first certified electric aircraft - the Pipistrel Velis Electro

Electric Air Travel

Flight test: Pipistrel Velis Electro

Dave Unwin

Logo Icon
Pipistrel’s headquarters

Electric Air Travel

Velis Electro operational at Blackbushe

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Coventry airport fly in poster

Coventry fly-in on 8 January

Eugenio Facci

person