Delta drops degree requirement for new pilots

In one of the most telling indicators yet that the global airline industry is facing a potential shortage of aircrew, the US carrier Delta Air Lines has stated that it no longer requires potential new pilots to possess a university degree.

According to the aviation website AvWeb, the airline listed several reasons for the change in a post on Facebook by saying: ‘While we feel as strongly as ever about the importance of education, there are highly qualified candidates—people who we would want to welcome to our Delta family—who have gained more than the equivalent of a college education through years of life and leadership experience.'