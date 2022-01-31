Denali’s new prop tested
Published: 4:44 PM January 31, 2022
- Credit: McCauley
McCauley Propeller Systems has announced it has completed wind tunnel testing of its new C1106 propeller for the Beechcraft Denali single-engine turboprop.
The clean-sheet design Denali is equipped with McCauley’s new 105in composite, five-blade, constant speed propeller, which is full feathering and has reversible pitch and ice protection.
The wind tunnel tests, which involved both full-scale and model-scale aircraft, took place at RUAG’s facilities in Emmen, Switzerland.