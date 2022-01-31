News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Denali’s new prop tested

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 4:44 PM January 31, 2022
Denali’s composite, five-blade, constant speed propeller

The Denali’s composite, five-blade, constant speed propeller is full feathering and features reversible pitch and ice protection - Credit: McCauley

McCauley Propeller Systems has announced it has completed wind tunnel testing of its new C1106 propeller for the Beechcraft Denali single-engine turboprop.

The clean-sheet design Denali is equipped with McCauley’s new 105in composite, five-blade, constant speed propeller, which is full feathering and has reversible pitch and ice protection. 

The wind tunnel tests, which involved both full-scale and model-scale aircraft, took place at RUAG’s facilities in Emmen, Switzerland. 
 

Don't Miss

Coventry airport fly in poster

Coventry fly-in on 8 January

Eugenio Facci

person
Globe Super Swift

Flight test: Globe Super Swift

person
A Fournier fuselage being built

Building a new fuselage for a Fournier RF6B

Bob Grimstead

Logo Icon
The last Airbus 380 model to be delivered to Emirates

Last Airbus 380 delivered to Emirates

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon