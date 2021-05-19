Deep discounts on BSA commercial pilot ATPL theory course

Published: 2:04 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 6:41 PM May 25, 2021

The Luton-based British School of Aviation (BSA) is offering a fifty per cent discount to the first six students signing up for its forthcoming ATPL theory course.

The course, which starts on 7 June, requires students to hold at least a PPL (A) and an ICAO English language proficiency level 4. BSA was set up when a group of investors including Anoop Singh Bamrah of Biggin Hill-based Falcon Flying Services bought some of the assets of Monarch airlines upon its liquidation, initially to offer airline engineer type training (Boeing 787 & 737). The school now also offers drone pilot training. Contact matt@bsa.world