SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Distributed hybrid powerplant passes review

PUBLISHED: 16:44 07 January 2021

The Ecopulse distributed hybrid powerplant would rely on six electric thrusters

The Ecopulse distributed hybrid powerplant would rely on six electric thrusters

Ecopulse 2021

The EcoPulse distributed propulsion hybrid aircraft has successfully passed its preliminary design review

The EcoPulse distributed propulsion hybrid aircraft developed by Daher, Safran and Airbus has successfully passed its preliminary design review (PDR), a key step toward firming up the architecture for a first flight, scheduled in 2022. The PDR has confirmed the safety of the hybrid distributed powertrain, and its compatibility with the aircraft’s systems.

Safran is the company responsible for the distributed propulsion system, and has finalized the technical configuration of the six wing-mounted electric ‘thrusters’, each powered by a 50kW electric motor. Airbus, currently involved in the demonstrator aircraft’s aerodynamic modelling, will schedule the start of wind tunnel testing of the thruster propeller/nacelle assembly during the first quarter of 2021.

“The EcoPulse demonstrator program is an important step in our ambition to decarbonize the aeronautical industry,” says Airbus Executive VP of Engineering Jean-Brice Dumont. “It will allow us to study how distributed hybrid propulsion could be integrated into the aircraft of tomorrow and significantly reduce their environmental impact.”

Latest from the Pilot

New Department for Transport Covid-19 guidelines for GA

Flight training can continue during lockdown 3 Credit: Jenny Ross

7 great flying books for isolated aviators

Brush up on knowledge, enjoy epic stories, and dig into a slice of history with these books chosen personally from the shelves of our esteemed editor's bookcase! Credit: g-stockstudio/Getty

Distributed hybrid powerplant passes review

The Ecopulse distributed hybrid powerplant would rely on six electric thrusters

New model in King Air family

The King Air 260 cockpit features the �ThrustSense�?Autothrottle, a digital pressurization controller and the Collins Aerospace Multi-Scan weather radar system

Bristell expects e-aircraft certification by 2022

The Energic Flight Trainer made by Czech manufacturer Bristell is powered by a 100kW H55 electric powertrain