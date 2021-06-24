EASA approves Piper’s HALO autoland system

Published: 3:45 PM June 24, 2021

Piper will embark on a European demonstration tour of the M600/SLS HALO system this summer - Credit: Piper

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has approved Piper’s M600/SLS HALO safety system, which uses the Garmin Autoland technology. Piper will officially hand over the first European-registered M600/SLS equipped with this technology around the middle of 2021.

The company is also planning a comprehensive European demonstration tour for the M600/SLS this summer, assuming that restrictions put in place due to the pandemic are relaxed.

