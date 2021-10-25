News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

EASA approves Skycharge electric aircraft charger

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 3:30 PM October 25, 2021   
SkyCharge electric charger for aircraft

The mobile version can recharge either electric aeroplanes (via GB/T charger plug) or cars - Credit: SkyCharge

Skycharge has just become the first OEM-independent electric aircraft charger to be approved by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The news comes after Pipistrel’s Velis Electro aircraft received the first ever type certificate for an electric plane from EASA in June last year.

Using DC charging technology, the mobile version can recharge either electric aeroplanes (via GB/T charger plug) or cars (via either CCS or CHAdeMO plug), without installation costs because the charger can easily be connected to an existing CEE socket.

It is also available either as a fixed version on a stand, or with wheels for mobility.
 

Environment News

Don't Miss

Eugenio Facci of Pilot magazine interviewing Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Pilot interview with: Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
CAA complaint page

‘No enforcement powers’ for independent CAA panel

Eugenio Facci

person
Rolls Royce electric aircraft - Spirit of Innovation

Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation takes to the air 

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
A War Hawk aircraft flying in blue skies

Legal fight over warbird training

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon