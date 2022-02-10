News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

E-race aircraft makes first flight

person

Eugenio Facci

Published: 8:30 PM February 10, 2022
Air Race E aircraft first flight

The Norwegian Air Race E aircraft is powered by a 170kW electric motor (about 225hp) - Credit: Martin Litwicki

Norwegian ‘Air Race E’ aeroplane tested in slow and medium-power flight

The Norwegian Air Race E aircraft has made its first flight, the first of a number of aeroplanes that are expected to participate in the electric ‘Air Race E’ competition due to start in 2023. The maiden flight, which took place at Tønsberg Airport, involved slow flight testing, as well as examining the behaviour of the aircraft at about 60% of power and 140kt.

The aircraft, whose developments is supported among others by Airbus, is powered by an electric motor capable of producing 170kW (about 225hp). The developers behind the project says that, when racing, the Air Race E will fly at speeds above 210kt. 

Don't Miss

Pipistrel’s headquarters

Electric Air Travel

Velis Electro operational at Blackbushe

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Enstrom final day team photograph

Enstrom files for bankruptcy

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
The highly efficient, low energy-consumption Ikarus C42C with further state of the art 21st century

Flight test: Comco Ikarus C42C

Words Dave Unwin Photos Keith Wilson

person
The last Airbus 380 model to be delivered to Emirates

Last Airbus 380 delivered to Emirates

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon