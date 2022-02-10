E-race aircraft makes first flight

Norwegian ‘Air Race E’ aeroplane tested in slow and medium-power flight

The Norwegian Air Race E aircraft has made its first flight, the first of a number of aeroplanes that are expected to participate in the electric ‘Air Race E’ competition due to start in 2023. The maiden flight, which took place at Tønsberg Airport, involved slow flight testing, as well as examining the behaviour of the aircraft at about 60% of power and 140kt.

The aircraft, whose developments is supported among others by Airbus, is powered by an electric motor capable of producing 170kW (about 225hp). The developers behind the project says that, when racing, the Air Race E will fly at speeds above 210kt.