SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Embraer working on electric crop-duster

PUBLISHED: 11:02 30 December 2020

An electric version of the Embraer EMB-203 Ipanema is scheduled to fly later this year

An electric version of the Embraer EMB-203 Ipanema is scheduled to fly later this year

Embraer 2021

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer is working on an electric version of the company’s single-seat crop-spraying aircraft

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer is working on an electric version of the company’s single-seat crop-spraying aircraft, the EMB-203 Ipanema. Embraer has teamed up with electricity company EDP to research the feasibility of electric propulsion. The prototype, which is already in development, is scheduled to complete its inaugural flight in 2021 at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility.

The partnership between Embraer and EDP aims to investigate the use of high voltage batteries for the electric propulsion of small aircraft, in addition to evaluating the principal operating characteristics, such as weight, efficiency and power quality. Associated issues, such as thermal control and management, cycling loading and unloading, and operational safety, will also be studied.

Latest from the Pilot

Embraer working on electric crop-duster

An electric version of the Embraer EMB-203 Ipanema is scheduled to fly later this year

Hydrogen hybrid aircraft flies

The Hy4 aircraft is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft to date

Paris Air Show cancelled, AERO still on

An Airbus 380 lands at Le Bourget during the 2019 Paris Air Show

Brexit changes affect LAPL holders

British holders of the Light Aircraft Pilots Licence cannot to fly into Europe following the end of the Brexit transition period Credit: Firn/Getty

Last few hours for EASA licence transfer

There are only few hours left before the final 24 December deadline set by the UK CAA to apply for a licence transfer to a EASA state