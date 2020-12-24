Embraer working on electric crop-duster

An electric version of the Embraer EMB-203 Ipanema is scheduled to fly later this year Embraer 2021

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer is working on an electric version of the company’s single-seat crop-spraying aircraft, the EMB-203 Ipanema. Embraer has teamed up with electricity company EDP to research the feasibility of electric propulsion. The prototype, which is already in development, is scheduled to complete its inaugural flight in 2021 at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility.

The partnership between Embraer and EDP aims to investigate the use of high voltage batteries for the electric propulsion of small aircraft, in addition to evaluating the principal operating characteristics, such as weight, efficiency and power quality. Associated issues, such as thermal control and management, cycling loading and unloading, and operational safety, will also be studied.