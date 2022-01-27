Enstrom files for bankruptcy

Enstrom said that ‘the people of Michigan and Wisconsin who kept [the firm] going all these years should be proud of what we accomplished’ - Credit: Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

After more than sixty years of operations Enstrom Helicopter filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors on 21 January.

The Michigan company was founded in 1959 to design and produce light helicopters for training, police and wildlife patrol, aerial photography and tours, agricultural use and personal transportation.

Despite building more than 1,300 aircraft, which have flown millions of hours, Enstrom succumbed to financial difficulties and delivered its last helicopters in December 2021.

Butzel & Long Law Firm, located in Troy, Michigan, will be handling the bankruptcy. However, the company’s president, Matt Francour, noted that multiple groups have already expressed interest in buying Enstrom’s assets out of bankruptcy and restarting the company.

“I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I have a feeling we’ll be back,” he commented in the press release announcing the bankruptcy filing.