Fly a ‘synchro pair’ with Red Arrows

Published: 2:30 PM September 7, 2021

Brighton City based UPRT specialists Flight Performance Training (FPT) have introduced the ‘Synchro Pair’ Experience.

The corporate experience is aimed at between two to four people, who will spend a day at the FPT facility flying with Toby Keeley and Si Taylor, the 2018 Red Arrows synchro pair.

The day will focus on ‘life behind the scenes’ and on how teamwork and trust are the cornerstones of precision flying. Full catering is provided and, as part of the package, there will be an opportunity to fly various formation exercises and the full synchro pair profile complete with head on passes.