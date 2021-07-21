News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Army Flying Museum offers children flight simulator time

Logo Icon

Philip Whiteman

Published: 12:30 PM July 21, 2021   
child in flight simulator

The museum will offer kids the chance to try out a flight simulator during its summer holiday entertainment program - Credit: Army Flying Museum

'Fun experiments', craft activities, face painting, and a light aircraft flight simulator form the holiday entertainment programme of one Test Valley Museum this Summer.

The Army Flying Museum’s holiday activities, called Magnificent Flying Machines, will offer six weeks of varied activities based around aviation throughout the school holidays.

Every Wednesday the Middle Wallop-based attraction will feature a special guest, with Genie Lab kicking off the holiday with a bang on Wednesday 28 July.

For a whole week in August the Museum will also have the Ikarus C42 flight simulator, which provides convincing motion and realistic scenery - such an exciting, fun activity for kids to do on their summer holidays.

Lucy Johnson, Army Flying Museum CEO, says: “We’ve always offered a variety of free activities over the school holidays, which gives visitors real value for their annual passes. Everyone that visits only has to pay once to get an annual pass, so they can come back as often as they like during the summer and throughout the rest of the year.

“Although restrictions have been lifted we are still capping our numbers, so visitors should book in advance to avoid disappointment,” she adds.

For the full programme, dates and timings, visit the Museum’s website www.armyflying.com

Army Flying Museum

Fun experiments form part of the summer holiday entertainment program at the Arm Flying museum - Credit: Army Flying Museum


Most Read

  1. 1 EHang launches new inter-city AAV
  2. 2 Proposal amended for Solent Airport
  3. 3 Big redesign for Eviation's Alice aircraft
  1. 4 Life on the Trident Fleet
  2. 5 Flight test: Globe Super Swift
  3. 6 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
  4. 7 Simulating complex flying scenarios: stuck throttle
  5. 8 Cockpit report: Grumman G-21 Goose amphibious flying boat
  6. 9 CTLS with optional turbocharger
  7. 10 New grass airfield for Kent?
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

lady in front of plane

Civilian instructor qualifies as military QFI

Eugenio Facci

person
southampton airport aerial view

Southampton’s runway extension approved

Eugenio Facci

person
red plane being flown over fields

Flight test: DHC-1 Chipmunk T.10

Bob Davy

Logo Icon
David monks the FAI president making a speech in a conference room

Interview

Pilot profile: new FAI President, David Monks

Pat Malone

Logo Icon