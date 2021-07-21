Army Flying Museum offers children flight simulator time

Published: 12:30 PM July 21, 2021

The museum will offer kids the chance to try out a flight simulator during its summer holiday entertainment program - Credit: Army Flying Museum

'Fun experiments', craft activities, face painting, and a light aircraft flight simulator form the holiday entertainment programme of one Test Valley Museum this Summer.

The Army Flying Museum’s holiday activities, called Magnificent Flying Machines, will offer six weeks of varied activities based around aviation throughout the school holidays.

Every Wednesday the Middle Wallop-based attraction will feature a special guest, with Genie Lab kicking off the holiday with a bang on Wednesday 28 July.

For a whole week in August the Museum will also have the Ikarus C42 flight simulator, which provides convincing motion and realistic scenery - such an exciting, fun activity for kids to do on their summer holidays.

Lucy Johnson, Army Flying Museum CEO, says: “We’ve always offered a variety of free activities over the school holidays, which gives visitors real value for their annual passes. Everyone that visits only has to pay once to get an annual pass, so they can come back as often as they like during the summer and throughout the rest of the year.

“Although restrictions have been lifted we are still capping our numbers, so visitors should book in advance to avoid disappointment,” she adds.

For the full programme, dates and timings, visit the Museum’s website www.armyflying.com

Fun experiments form part of the summer holiday entertainment program at the Arm Flying museum - Credit: Army Flying Museum



