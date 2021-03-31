SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Volocopter raises €200 million to certify VoloCity eVTOL

PUBLISHED: 09:35 01 April 2021

The 18-motor eVTOL can cruise at around 60kt over 19nm, with a 200kg payload

The 18-motor eVTOL can cruise at around 60kt over 19nm, with a 200kg payload

not claimed

“No other electric air taxi company has publicly performed as many flights in cities [worldwide], with full regulatory approval”

The Urban air mobility (UAM) company Volocopter has announced it has raised €200m in its Series D funding round. According to the company, the funding will be used to certify its VoloCity electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi, and speed the launch of its first commercial routes. The latest funding round brings the total capital raised by Volocopter to an impressive €322m.

CEO Florian Reuter said “Volocopter is ahead of the curve in the UAM industry, and we have the achievements to prove it. No other electric air taxi company has publicly performed as many flights in cities around the world, with full regulatory approval, as Volocopter has... our VoloCity is the fifth generation of Volocopter aircraft and has a strong path to being the first certified electric air taxi for cities.” The company says its air taxi designs have completed more than 1,000 test flights  since 2011.

Latest from the Pilot

Drone TDA denied

The Skyports drones operate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), fly at around 35kt and weigh 17kg

DA50 RG wins Aerokurier Innovation Award for Best New Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft�s DA50 RG received EASA certification in 2020

Volocopter raises €200 million to certify VoloCity eVTOL

The 18-motor eVTOL can cruise at around 60kt over 19nm, with a 200kg payload

Pilot editorial goes AI

Sino-Fuldja has transported the magazine’s old human editorial team in one of its autonomous eVTOL air taxis to an undisclosed destination, replacing it with an interlinked set of the company’s iBot content producers Credit: demaerre/Getty

Tech Log | purchasing a Fournier RF6B-100 to restore Part 2

Quite an overhang, even when using such a long trailer  Bob's DIY transport saved expense but had its hazards!