News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Ground tests for ZeroAvia's 19-seater’s eco-engine

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:00 AM September 22, 2021   
Flight-Intent engine pulling ZeroAvia’s fifteen ton testing platform across the tarmac

The 600kW (816hp) Flight-Intent engine pulling ZeroAvia’s fifteen ton testing platform across the tarmac - Credit: ZeroAvia

After launching its 600kW (816hp) powertrain last year, ZeroAvia has now completed the first high-power tests of the system.

The ground tests, which saw the powertrain pull a fifteen-ton testing platform across the tarmac, represent a significant step towards the first flight of the company’s nineteen-seat prototype.

The aircraft, based on a Dornier 228 may make the first flight later this year from ZeroAvia’s UK facility at Kemble.

Don't Miss

Aviation Minister Robert Courts

Aviation Minister welcomes the resurgence of ‘heritage aviation’ 

Philip Whiteman

person
A man flying in a red Tiger Moth G-ANTE

Thomas Castle Scholarship 2022: applications open this Autumn

Eugenio Facci

person
A small white private aircraft on tarmac

The Penny Pilot: cost-sharing on private flights to avoid commercial...

Tim Cooper

Logo Icon
The Schiebel S-100 flying in formation with a Coastguard S92 helicopter and a King Air

Drone joins the coastguard

Eugenio Facci

person