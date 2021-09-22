Ground tests for ZeroAvia's 19-seater’s eco-engine

Published: 12:00 AM September 22, 2021

The 600kW (816hp) Flight-Intent engine pulling ZeroAvia’s fifteen ton testing platform across the tarmac - Credit: ZeroAvia

After launching its 600kW (816hp) powertrain last year, ZeroAvia has now completed the first high-power tests of the system.

The ground tests, which saw the powertrain pull a fifteen-ton testing platform across the tarmac, represent a significant step towards the first flight of the company’s nineteen-seat prototype.

The aircraft, based on a Dornier 228 may make the first flight later this year from ZeroAvia’s UK facility at Kemble.