HAA Symposium returns 

Published: 4:17 PM October 7, 2021

After a hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Historic Aviation Association’s Annual Symposium makes a welcome return to its RAF Museum Hendon venue on Saturday 23 October.

One of our favourite events, the Symposium brings together speakers and an audience from all corners of the historic aviation world, and offers a chance to view the outstanding collection of aircraft and artefacts on display at RAFM Hendon.

This year’s subjects and speakers are: