HAA Symposium returns
Published: 4:17 PM October 7, 2021
- Credit: HAA
After a hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Historic Aviation Association’s Annual Symposium makes a welcome return to its RAF Museum Hendon venue on Saturday 23 October.
One of our favourite events, the Symposium brings together speakers and an audience from all corners of the historic aviation world, and offers a chance to view the outstanding collection of aircraft and artefacts on display at RAFM Hendon.
This year’s subjects and speakers are:
- The epic trans-global flight of Boultbee’s Silver Spitfire, presented by pilot Matt Jones
- The ambitious plan to restore a Napier Sabre engined Hawker Typhoon to flying condition, presented by Richard Spreckley, Typhoon Preservation Group
- Flying to Australia in a Tiger Moth, by Rapide to Cape Town and other adventures, by David Cyster; and
- Development of maritime operations during the Cold War, by former US Navy pilot Mike Garrick
- Admission by ticket only: HAA members £30, non-members £40 (includes refreshments on arrival & two-course private lunch). For tickets and info, see: www.haa-uk.aero