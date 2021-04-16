SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Robinson offers cockpit video camera

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 April 2021

View afforded by the video camera, now available as an option for R22s and R44s, and standard on all new R66s. Credit: ROBINSON HELICOPTERS

The cockpit video camera displayed by Robinson Helicopters at Heli Expo 2020 is now an option for R22s and R44s

The cockpit video camera displayed by Robinson Helicopters at Heli Expo 2020 is now available as an option for R22s and R44s, and will be standard on all new R66s. Securely mounted in the helicopter’s cabin ceiling for minimal vibration and optimal field of view, the 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) video camera records video, intercom audio, radio communications, and GPS position to a removable 128 GB USB flash drive. Recording starts automatically when the helicopter’s master switch is turned on and stops when it is turned off.  Recording video and/or audio to the flash drive can be independently controlled by separate switches. The flash drive, supplied with each camera, can store approximately ten hours of video and when the drive is full the newest video automatically overwrites the oldest. Robinson say the recordings can be used as a training tool, maintenance aid, or aerial-tour souvenir to share with family and friends.

