News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Hybrid Panthera tests successful

Author Picture Icon

Eugenio Facci

Published: 3:48 PM December 13, 2021
Pipistrel's Panthera hybrid-electric test flight

The Panthera is normally powered by a 260hp Lycoming IO-540 - Credit: Pipistrel

Slovenian aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel has successfully completed the first round of test flights of its Panthera test-bed, which is powered by a hybrid-electric propulsion system.

The sleek four-seat tourer flew several times from Cerklje airport in Slovenia last October, some of the takeoffs being all-electric. The power unit is one of two being developed by the EU-funded consortium MAHEPA (Modular Approach to Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture). 

The powertrain uses one fossil fuel-driven generator to charge the batteries and power the electric motor, in addition to a second generator that relies on fuel cells to produce ‘zero-emission’ power. 

The Panthera is currently available as a non-certified aircraft. According to Pipistrel, EASA certification of the ‘conventional’ piston-engine model is expected for 2022, the aircraft powered by a 260hp Lycoming IO-540. 

Electric Air Travel

Don't Miss

Aeroplane flies on 100% synthetic fuel

First flight on 100% synthetic fuel

Philip Whiteman

Logo Icon
F-104 Starfighter

Christmas gift idea? 

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Cessna’s popular 180/185 Skywagon, Remanufactured by Bushliner

‘New’ Skywagons for sale 

Eugenio Facci

Author Picture Icon
Virgin Galactic Chief Pilot Dave Mackay

Pilot profile: Virgin Galactic chief pilot, Dave Mackay

Dave Unwin

Logo Icon