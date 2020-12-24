SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Hydrogen hybrid aircraft flies

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 December 2020

The Hy4 aircraft is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft to date

The Hy4 aircraft is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft to date

Pipistrel 2021

Pipistrel has announced Modular Approach to Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture (MAHEPA) technology has been successfully proven in flight

As the consortium leader of project MAHEPA (Modular Approach to Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture) Pipistrel has announced that the technology has been successfully proven in flight on board the Hy4 aircraft, which is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft ever made.

Initial qualification tests and data indicate that the fully redundant Hy4 powertrain architecture will allow an upscaling of the modular technology. The MAHEPA consortium consists of Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, Compact Dynamics, DLR, H2Fly, Politecnico di Milano, TU Delft, University of Maribor and University of Ulm.

Latest from the Pilot

Hydrogen hybrid aircraft flies

The Hy4 aircraft is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft to date

Paris Air Show cancelled, AERO still on

An Airbus 380 lands at Le Bourget during the 2019 Paris Air Show

Brexit changes affect LAPL holders

British holders of the Light Aircraft Pilots Licence cannot to fly into Europe following the end of the Brexit transition period Credit: Firn/Getty

Last few hours for EASA licence transfer

There are only few hours left before the final 24 December deadline set by the UK CAA to apply for a licence transfer to a EASA state

Changes being considered for Gamston Retford

Under the proposed plan Gamston Retford’s runway would be used for motor vehicle testing alongside aviation use Credit: Thatcham Research