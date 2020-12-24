Hydrogen hybrid aircraft flies

The Hy4 aircraft is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft to date Pipistrel 2021

Pipistrel has announced Modular Approach to Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture (MAHEPA) technology has been successfully proven in flight

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As the consortium leader of project MAHEPA (Modular Approach to Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture) Pipistrel has announced that the technology has been successfully proven in flight on board the Hy4 aircraft, which is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft ever made.

Initial qualification tests and data indicate that the fully redundant Hy4 powertrain architecture will allow an upscaling of the modular technology. The MAHEPA consortium consists of Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, Compact Dynamics, DLR, H2Fly, Politecnico di Milano, TU Delft, University of Maribor and University of Ulm.