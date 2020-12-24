Hydrogen hybrid aircraft flies
PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 December 2020
Pipistrel 2021
Pipistrel has announced Modular Approach to Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture (MAHEPA) technology has been successfully proven in flight
As the consortium leader of project MAHEPA (Modular Approach to Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Architecture) Pipistrel has announced that the technology has been successfully proven in flight on board the Hy4 aircraft, which is the most powerful hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft ever made.
Initial qualification tests and data indicate that the fully redundant Hy4 powertrain architecture will allow an upscaling of the modular technology. The MAHEPA consortium consists of Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, Compact Dynamics, DLR, H2Fly, Politecnico di Milano, TU Delft, University of Maribor and University of Ulm.