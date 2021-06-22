Irish Air Corps to train in the US

Published: 4:17 PM June 22, 2021

Over the next year and a half, fourteen Irish Air Corps students will be trained in the US on Grob G120TPs aircraft - Credit: CAE

CAE USA has been awarded a United States Air Force contract to provide comprehensive Phase One and Phase Two military pilot training to the Irish Air Corps. Phase One training will take place in Pensacola, Florida while Phase Two primary flight training will take place at CAE’s Dothan Training Center in Alabama. During Phase Two training, students will receive academic, simulator, and flight training in Grob G120TP aircraft.

Commenting on the choice, Ray Duquette, President of CAE USA, said: “Many militaries around the world may be looking for initial and primary pilot training options and leveraging our existing infrastructure and syllabus can be a cost-effective alternative to establishing a home-grown training program.”



