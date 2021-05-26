Published: 6:05 PM May 26, 2021

The June issue of Pilot magazine is now on sale!

In the June edition of Pilot, now on the newsstands:

* Van's RV-4 flight test Bob Davy takes you on an aerobatic flight in the US kitplane that excels at almost everything, from short field ops to Continental touring

* Life on the Trident Fleet Former BEA/BA Trident pilot Ross McMillan describes the pleasures and perils of flying 'the sports car' of classic jetliners

* A Day in the Life of a HEMS Pilot The demands and reward of flying the East Anglia Air Ambulance services' helicopters

* Sim Sessions 3 Simulating and coping with the frightening emergency of the throttle sticking open in flight

* PLUS as we gear up for the delayed flying season, Pilot's famed Calendar returns

