News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

The June issue of Pilot magazine is now on sale!

person

Emily Damment

Published: 6:05 PM May 26, 2021   
The June issue of Pilot magazine featuring a two-seat kit plane

The June issue of Pilot magazine is now on sale! Find out what's inside and where to buy it... - Credit: Archant

In the June edition of Pilot, now on the newsstands:

* Van's RV-4 flight test Bob Davy takes you on an aerobatic flight in the US kitplane that excels at almost everything, from short field ops to Continental touring 

* Life on the Trident Fleet Former BEA/BA Trident pilot Ross McMillan describes the pleasures and perils of flying 'the sports car' of classic jetliners

* A Day in the Life of a HEMS Pilot The demands and reward of flying the East Anglia Air Ambulance services' helicopters

* Sim Sessions 3 Simulating and coping with the frightening emergency of the throttle sticking open in flight 

* PLUS as we gear up for the delayed flying season, Pilot's famed Calendar returns

Find out where to buy from stores here (we do advise you to call ahead to check stock before travelling!)

Get digital and print subscriptions here 

The June issue of Pilot magazine cover

Where can I buy Pilot magazine and where can I get subscriptions? - Credit: Archant



Most Read

  1. 1 Chiltern Park Aerodrome may be forced to close by end of September
  2. 2 Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’
  3. 3 Cessna F177RG | for sale
  1. 4 100 years of Fournier: a history of aviation’s original ‘green’ promoter
  2. 5 1/28 share in Piper PA28-181 Archer for sale | £1,900
  3. 6 1/20 Share for sale in a PA28-140 | £1,200
  4. 7 Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser | £70,000
  5. 8 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
  6. 9 The June issue of Pilot magazine is now on sale!
  7. 10 Grumman Traveller for sale | £25,000
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

White Waltham

REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

person
The owners of Old Sarum say they are trying to preserve the airfield, but were unjustly attacked by

Old Sarum’s owners win legal case

Eugenio Facci

person
A 1/6th share in this Superb Turbo Arrow III (1977 PA28R-201T) is available at a very reasonable £9,

1/6th share in Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T | £9,500

Emily Damment

person
A rare opportunity to purchase a share in a Robin DR400/180 Regent and join a well-run, friendly gro

Group Share available in Robin DR400/180 Regent | £8,000

Emily Damment

person