A50 Junior replica unveiled

Published: 12:00 AM August 18, 2021

Inspired by the introduction of the original A50 in 1929, the first 29 aircraft will be sold at an introductory price of 179,000 Euros - Credit: Junkers Flugzeugwerke

Junkers Flugzeugwerke AG, which produces a latter-day incarnation of the historic Junkers F13, has presented its prototype A50 Junior replica

Based on the original 1929 design, the modern Junior is built as a modern ultralight with current technologies.

The engine is a 100hp Rotax 912iS, and the aircraft has Garmin avionics and a Galaxy rescue system.

It will be certified under the auspices of the German Aviation Authority as an ultralight in the 600kg class. The first deliveries are scheduled for April 2022.



