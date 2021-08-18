News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
A50 Junior replica unveiled

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:00 AM August 18, 2021   
The prototype of a replica A50 Junior aircraft

Inspired by the introduction of the original A50 in 1929, the first 29 aircraft will be sold at an introductory price of 179,000 Euros - Credit: Junkers Flugzeugwerke

Junkers Flugzeugwerke AG, which produces a latter-day incarnation of the historic Junkers F13, has presented its prototype A50 Junior replica

Based on the original 1929 design, the modern Junior is built as a modern ultralight with current technologies.

The engine is a 100hp Rotax 912iS, and the aircraft has Garmin avionics and a Galaxy rescue system.

It will be certified under the auspices of the German Aviation Authority as an ultralight in the 600kg class. The first deliveries are scheduled for April 2022.


United Kingdom

