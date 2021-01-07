SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

New model in King Air family

Textron Aviation has extended its Beechcraft King Air 200 series of turboprop aircraft with the introduction of the King Air 260. The cockpit is designed to reduce pilot workload, with a new digital pressurisation controller and the addition of the ‘Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) ThrustSense Autothrottle’. Avionics include a Collins Aerospace Multi-Scan weather radar system as a standard feature.

The 260 is expected to have a maximum range of 1,720nm and a top cruise speed of 310kt, while carrying nine occupants. Production for the aircraft is already underway, certification and deliveries being expected in early 2021.

