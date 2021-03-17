King Airs for Australia’s Flying Doctors

The King Air is the most popular twin-turboprop model in Australia, with nearly two hundred flying in the country Beechcraft 2021

The Queensland Section of Australia’s famous Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has purchased four Beechcraft King Air 360CHWs, with an option for an additional two. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2021 and continue through 2023, expanding and enhancing the RFDS’s large fleet of King Airs. The Queensland RFDS currently operates twenty aircraft across eight operational bases located at Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Charleville, Mount Isa and Roma.