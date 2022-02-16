Last remaining airworthy Martin JRM3 Mars for sale!

With a 61m wingspan and total engine power of almost 10,000hp, the Martin JRM3 Mars is the largest seaplane ever to go into production; now the sole remaining airworthy Mars is for sale.

Named Hawaii Mars II, it was built in 1945, one of only five Mars flying boats ever built. The type entered service with the US Navy in January 1944 and was retired in 1956.

In 1959 the Canadian company Forest Industries Flying Tankers purchased them to serve as part of their fire fighting fleet. The conversion enabled the aircraft to carry 27,255 litres of water, which could cover an area of four acres.

The last two remaining Martin Mars, Hawaii Mars II and Philippine Mars, were purchased by Coulson Aviation in 2007 and remained in service until Hawaii Mars II eventually retired in 2015. The aircraft is for sale by US aircraft brokers Platinum Fighters at $5m.