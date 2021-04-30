News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Latest Kodiak turboprop launched

Published: 7:00 AM April 30, 2021
The Kodiak 100 Series III has a higher landing weight of 3,290kg

The Kodiak 100 Series III, with improvements and upgraded features over the previous versions, has been launched by Daher

The Kodiak 100 Series III, which incorporates several improvements and upgraded features over the previous versions, has been launched by Daher. The capabilities when operating from both unimproved strips and for waterborne operations have also been enhanced.

Other upgrades like the first integration of Garmin’s GWXTM 75 Doppler-capable, fully stabilised colour weather radar on a Kodiak, improve pilot situational awareness. The new Series III also features an angle of attack (AoA) indicator, SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology, and Synthetic Vision Technology for virtual flight reference.

