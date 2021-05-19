News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’

person

Eugenio Facci

Published: 4:33 PM May 19, 2021    Updated: 6:41 PM May 25, 2021
The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm

The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm - Credit: PHOTO: LILIUM

Lilium has disclosed it has been developing a seven-seat version of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft

Air taxi developer Lilium has disclosed it has been developing a seven-seat version of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Aimed at the regional shuttle segment, the seven-seater ‘Lilium Jet’ is projected to cruise at 150kt and have a range of 135nm. The company, which has already flown versions of its eVTOL with two and five seats, was presented with a CRI-A01 certification basis from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the seven-seat model in 2020.

As previously reported in ‘Notes’, Lilium is planning to build a network of fourteen vertiports for an eVTOL-based air taxi service in Florida, with the intention of launching commercial operations in 2024. Although it has received significant funding from a variety of professional investors, Lilium has also been criticised in the German aviation press for its claims regarding its aircraft performance, which according to several academics are excessively optimistic.

Don't Miss

A share in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II has become available. Share: £1,900

1/28 share in Piper PA28-181 Archer for sale | £1,900

Emily Damment

person
1/6th share of Piper Arrow for sale ... hangared at Goodwood

1/6 share of Piper Arrow 200R | £6,000 (£200/month + £90/hr wet)

Emily Damment

person
Grumman Traveller for sale | £25,000

Grumman Traveller for sale | £25,000

person
A 1/6th share in this Superb Turbo Arrow III (1977 PA28R-201T) is available at a very reasonable £9,

1/6th share in Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T | £9,500

Emily Damment

person
Comments powered by Disqus