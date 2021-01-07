New Department for Transport Covid-19 guidelines for GA

Flight training can continue during lockdown 3 Credit: Jenny Ross Archant

No GA liesure flying is permitted during lockdown, but some essential activities are allowed to continue...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This guidance was updated on 5 January 2021 for Lockdown 3. In practice, they curtail leisure flying but allow maintenance flights and training to continue with due risk assessment. GA flying is permitted for the purposes of work where it is not possible to work or provide those services at home.