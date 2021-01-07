New Department for Transport Covid-19 guidelines for GA
PUBLISHED: 18:17 07 January 2021
Archant
No GA liesure flying is permitted during lockdown, but some essential activities are allowed to continue...
This guidance was updated on 5 January 2021 for Lockdown 3. In practice, they curtail leisure flying but allow maintenance flights and training to continue with due risk assessment. GA flying is permitted for the purposes of work where it is not possible to work or provide those services at home.