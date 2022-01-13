Long-haul delivery for Tecnam P2012

The Tecnam P2012 is the latest design from the Italian manufacturer, and can carry nine passengers and two pilots - Credit: Tecnam

The first of two new Tecnam P2012 SMP aircraft acquired by Apex Flight Academy arrived at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan on 16 November.

The nine- seat aircraft took off from Capua, Italy and arrived in Taipei after a 6,600nm voyage that required ten fuel stops.

The aircraft flew across Russia, Siberia and South Korea, at times encountering icing as temperatures dropped to -24° Celsius.

Apex will use the multi-mission capabilities of the P2012 for passenger transport, air ambulance missions, sightseeing tours, parachute jumping, and aerial photography.

The second P2012 is scheduled to join Apex’s fleet in 2022, with six additional options.

