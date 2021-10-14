Lufthansa expands training capacity

Published: 3:48 PM October 14, 2021

Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) will be the launch customer for the latest L3Harris Boeing 787 Flight Training Device (FTD). LAT has also placed an order for a Boeing 787 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for its Frankfurt pilot training facility. The FFS and FTD will be delivered to LAT’s Training Centre in Frankfurt by the second half of 2022, and will be used for training both current pilots and cadets. The agreement marks a further step in the cooperation between the two companies, since L3Harris has also developed and delivered two A320 FTDs and one A350 FFS to LAT.

Matthias Spohr, Managing Director of Lufthansa Aviation Training, clarified that the new devices will not only be used for the training of Lufthansa pilots: “The newly ordered FFS and FTD of the Boeing 787 type not only complement the existing L3Harris family at LAT, but also significantly expand our training portfolio for the needs of Lufthansa Airlines in the course of the introduction of the new aircraft type, as well as for external market customers.”

Recent amendments to both EASA and FAA regulations allow an increased proportion of simulator training hours to be flown on devices that are not full motion flight simulators, which are typically the most expensive ground training devices for airlines. Overall, this will result in a reduced operational cost for type ratings and some elements of recurrent training.

