Luscombe coming back

PUBLISHED: 17:23 13 May 2021 | UPDATED: 17:23 13 May 2021

The new Luscombe Aircraft Corporation is ‘selling the first four Luscombe LSAs at a steep discount to keep everything moving along during the Covid shutdown’

Luscombe Aircraft Corporation 2021

The well-known Luscombe 8F light aircraft is to go back into production; the company hopes to eventually market it as a certified aircraft

The well-known Luscombe 8F light aircraft is to go back into production. Although the initial aim is to sell it as a Light Sport Aircraft, the company hopes to eventually market it as a certified aircraft, constructed to FAA CAR 4a airworthiness requirements.

The new Luscombe Aircraft Corporation has been created by Steve Testrake and Stephen Young, who acquired the Luscombe assets in June, 2019. They say their goal is “to revive the legacy of the Luscombe”. The company is operating from a facility at Jamestown Airport, in Chautauqua, New York. In a joint statement, the two owners said: “we are now starting the Luscombe LSA Model 8 production. We are keeping the cost as low as possible. As everyone knows we need sales to keep our crew employed. We’re looking at selling the first four Luscombe LSAs at a steep discount to keep everything moving along during this Covid shutdown.”

The company is also offering assistance to Model 8 owners who desire to restore their aeroplanes using the original production tooling.

