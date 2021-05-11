SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Major makeover for Stapleford’s Super Cub

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 May 2021

Newly available for taildragger training at Stapleford, the refurbished Super Cub

Newly available for taildragger training at Stapleford, the refurbished Super Cub

Stapleford Flight Centre 2021

Based at Stapleford Flight Centre (SFC) in Essex, Super Cub G-BIJB will be available for hire and tailwheel conversions

A beautiful green-and-white PA18-150 Super Cub has returned home after a major makeover. Based at Stapleford Flight Centre (SFC) in Essex, Super Cub G-BIJB will be available for hire and tailwheel conversions. The aircraft is believed to be one of the last Super Cubs made by Piper and belongs to SFC Instructor Maurice James, who has taught at the airfield for almost twenty years. The one-year refurbishment programme took place at Vintage Fabrics in Audley End, while the engine was re-built by Norvic Aero Engines of St Neots.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

NetJets orders twenty supersonic jets

NetJets has placed an order for twenty AS supersonic jets

Old Sarum’s owners win legal case

The owners of Old Sarum say they are trying to preserve the airfield, but were unjustly attacked by a local councillor with inaccurate statements

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

10 outstanding women from aviation history

File

REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

White Waltham

Most Read

NetJets orders twenty supersonic jets

NetJets has placed an order for twenty AS supersonic jets

Old Sarum’s owners win legal case

The owners of Old Sarum say they are trying to preserve the airfield, but were unjustly attacked by a local councillor with inaccurate statements

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

10 outstanding women from aviation history

File

REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

White Waltham

Latest from the Pilot

1/8th share in Cessna FR172 Reims Rocket | £4,500

The chance to purchase a 1/8th share in a Cessna FR172 Reims Rocket based at Shoreham; friendly group with great availability

Simulating complex flying scenarios: elevator failure

The crippled Cessna 172 about to touch down on Runway 35 at Boscombe Down

Major makeover for Stapleford’s Super Cub

Newly available for taildragger training at Stapleford, the refurbished Super Cub

Old Sarum’s owners win legal case

The owners of Old Sarum say they are trying to preserve the airfield, but were unjustly attacked by a local councillor with inaccurate statements

1/6th share in Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T | £9,500

A 1/6th share in this Superb Turbo Arrow III (1977 PA28R-201T) is available at a very reasonable £9,500