Major makeover for Stapleford’s Super Cub

Published: 7:00 AM May 12, 2021    Updated: 6:25 PM May 25, 2021
Newly available for taildragger training at Stapleford, the refurbished Super Cub

A beautiful green-and-white PA18-150 Super Cub has returned home after a major makeover. Based at Stapleford Flight Centre (SFC) in Essex, Super Cub G-BIJB will be available for hire and tailwheel conversions. The aircraft is believed to be one of the last Super Cubs made by Piper and belongs to SFC Instructor Maurice James, who has taught at the airfield for almost twenty years. The one-year refurbishment programme took place at Vintage Fabrics in Audley End, while the engine was re-built by Norvic Aero Engines of St Neots.

