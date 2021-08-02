HUD for SEPs

Published: 12:25 PM August 2, 2021

MyGoFlight’s SkyDisplay HUD can be installed on the Cirrus SR20, SR22 and SR22T - Credit: MyGoFlight

American avionics manufacturer MyGoFlight has received a supplemental type certificate (STC) from the FAA for its SkyDisplay head-up display (HUD).

The approved model list for installation currently includes the Cirrus SR20, SR22 and SR22T.

According to MyGoFlight, the SkyDisplay can be integrated with Aspen, Garmin and Honeywell avionics systems with plans to expand compatibility to other units in the future.

Unit price for the SkyDisplay HUD system is $29,500. The company also recently introduced an Enhanced Vision System (EVS) option for the HUD, a $5,000 upgrade that adds thermal imaging capabilities.



