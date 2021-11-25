New British Aerobatics scheme

To promote the sport of aerobatics, the British Aerobatics Association has announced a new initiative to provide resources for the selection, training and development of talented aerobatic pilots.

British Aerobatics is committed to developing talent and increasing the medal yield at international competitions (most recently the British team won Bronze at the 2019 Intermediate World Aerobatic Championship in the Czech Republic).

It is a condition of the scheme that a successful applicant must hold, or agree to obtain, membership of British Aerobatics. Applicants should already hold a current licence to fly SEP aircraft in the UK, together with a validating medical certificate or declaration, and have aerobatic training and experience. For glider applicants, the requirement is a BGA Gliding Certificate with Bronze and Aerobatics endorsements.

British Aerobatics chairman Steve Todd said, "we see this as an extremely exciting initiative, and one that will make a significant contribution to the development of our future top-level international teams". British Aerobatics intends to select the first two candidates for the Scheme by the end of March 2022, and the closing date for applications is 31 December 2021. For further details and how to apply go to aerobatics.org.uk