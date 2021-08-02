News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > News

New pilot scholarship announced

person

Eugenio Facci

Published: 12:18 PM August 2, 2021   
cessna

ose Scholarship winners will train in Cambridge Aero Club’s Cessna 152s - Credit: Keith Wilson

A brand new aviation scholarship has been set up in honour of Molly Rose, a pilot and volunteer for the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), the civilian organisation which delivered all round Britain aircraft during WWII.  

Rose (nee Marshall) was the daughter of Sir David Marshall, who founded the family firm in Cambridge in 1909, and the sister of Sir Arthur Marshall, who set up Cambridge Airport and the aviation side of the business in 1930. Molly was an apprentice engineer at the company before becoming a pilot. 

Her life story has inspired a book and a new film, ‘Attagirls’. Paul Olavesen-Stabb, the co-writer and producer of the movie, said: “With the forthcoming publication of the book, Attagirls, I was determined that there should be a legacy.

This view was shared by Molly Rose’s family business, Marshall of Cambridge. We are extremely grateful that Marshall of Cambridge is financially supporting this, the inaugural training scholarship in association with Cambridge Aero Club.” 

Terry Holloway, MD of Cambridge Aero Club, added, “I flew Molly Rose in the Marshall Aztec some sixty years after she had last handled the controls of an aeroplane, and invited her to fly the aeroplane. She flew the aeroplane for around thirty minutes demonstrating great skill.” 

In her ATA career Molly delivered 486 aircraft including Spitfires, Hurricanes, Wellingtons and Bostons. In all, she flew thirty-six types of aeroplane. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Flight Test: Vans RV-4 G-BZPH
  2. 2 Diamond Aircraft launches DA50 RG to rival Cirrus SR22
  3. 3 Airlander hull manufacturer chosen
  1. 4 Test highlights MOR issues at Redhill
  2. 5 Flight test: Globe Super Swift
  3. 6 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
  4. 7 Flight test: DHC-1 Chipmunk T.10
  5. 8 REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
  6. 9 Pilot magazine August issue - on sale 21st July
  7. 10 EHang launches new inter-city AAV
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

solent hangar planning map

Proposal amended for Solent Airport

Eugenio Facci

person
garmin

CTLS with optional turbocharger

Eugenio Facci

person
southampton airport aerial view

Southampton’s runway extension approved

Eugenio Facci

person
simulated aircraft

Simulating complex flying scenarios: stuck throttle

Eugenio Facci

person